Knicks' Trey Burke: Good to go Sunday

Burke (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

As expected, Burke will be back in action after a six-game absence due to a sprained right knee. Emmanuel Mudiay has performed admirably while taking on a larger role in Burke's absence, but with those two and Frank Ntilikina all healthy and active again, all three will likely be fighting for minutes at point guard going forward, which could put a cap on all of their fantasy values.