Knicks' Trey Burke: Headed to New York
Burke signed a contract with the Knicks on Wednesday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The Knicks' roster is already full with about a week until the regular season begins, so this move will likely come at the expense of another player. Or, Burke may spend time in the G-League. Regardless, Burke has flashed potential throughout his four seasons in the NBA. He last played for Utah and averaged 5.0 points on 44.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc on 70 attempts.
