Knicks' Trey Burke: Hopes to return during road trip

Burke (knee) said he hopes to be back on the floor before the end of the Knicks' three-game road trip, NorthJersey.com reports. "They're not giving me any type of, 'This is the game,'" Burke said. "They're kind of just like, 'We're gonna base it off of how you feel after you do have some contact.' I know on this trip I'm gonna do some one-on-one contact so like I said I think that's gonna be the indicator. That's gonna be kind of the measuring stick of when I come back. But I'm hoping."

Burke is nursing a sprained MCL, which he sustained back on Dec. 1 in a win over the Bucks. He's already been ruled out of Wednesday's game in Cleveland, but he "stepped up" his conditioning at practice and is hoping to take contact within the next day or two. At this point, it's unlikely Burke would be cleared for Friday's game in Charlotte, but he may have a chance to get back on the floor Sunday in Indianapolis.