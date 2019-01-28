Knicks' Trey Burke: Joins starting lineup Monday

Burke is starting at point guard Monday against the Hornets, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Burke is set to join the starting lineup Monday with Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (groin) both battling injuries. Seeing as Mudiay and Ntilikina could both miss multiple weeks, Burke could temporarily take over as the team's starting point guard. The 26-year-old held his own in a five-start stretch at the beginning of the season, averaging 11.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 24 minutes per game.