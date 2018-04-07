Knicks' Trey Burke: Keeps rolling in Friday's victory

Burke had 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-98 victory over Miami.

Burke continues to defy logic, pouring in another 17 points to go with four assists and a steal. He has been one of the more fascinating stories of the second half of the season, having now scored in double-figures in eight consecutive appearances. He has secured the starting spot and the Knicks have to be thinking about adding signing him to a long-term deal as he has been arguably their most impressive player over the last month.