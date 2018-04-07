Knicks' Trey Burke: Keeps rolling in Friday's victory
Burke had 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-98 victory over Miami.
Burke continues to defy logic, pouring in another 17 points to go with four assists and a steal. He has been one of the more fascinating stories of the second half of the season, having now scored in double-figures in eight consecutive appearances. He has secured the starting spot and the Knicks have to be thinking about adding signing him to a long-term deal as he has been arguably their most impressive player over the last month.
More News
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Spectacular double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Drops 42 points Monday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Leads team with 19 points Sunday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Confirmed starter Sunday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Efficient off the bench again•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....