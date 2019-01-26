Knicks' Trey Burke: Leads all scorers in loss
Burke totaled 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two steals and a block over 33 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Nets on Friday.
As expected, Burke took on an expanded role in the absence of Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder), playing a season-high 33 minutes. When given an opportunity this season, Burke has been a reliable scorer capable of explosive games and able to chip in modest rebounding and assist totals. His usage should continue to trend up with Mudiay set to miss at least two weeks.
