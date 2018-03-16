Knicks' Trey Burke: Leads Knicks' bench with 16 points Thursday

Burke totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 loss to the 76ers.

Burke continues to outplay fellow guards Emmanuel Mudiay and Frank Ntilikina, as his efficient shooting and plus-minus differential has been unmatched by either of the other two. Mudiay has been starting of late with Burke seeing the most minutes off the bench, but that may change soon if Burke keeps up the solid work for the Knicks.