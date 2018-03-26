Knicks' Trey Burke: Leads team with 19 points Sunday
Burke notched 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 27 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 win over the Wizards.
Burke got the start at point guard Sunday and did what he could with the ball, making over 50 percent of his shots and gaining three steals on the defensive end. The Knicks want to see what young talent they have on the roster, which boosts Burke's stock for the closeout of the season.
