Knicks' Trey Burke: Miffed by DNP-CD

Burke said he was surprised that he didn't see the floor in Wednesday's win over the Hawks, the New York Post reports. "I'm just as surprised as everyone else," Burke said. "I'm going to continue to stay ready and control what I can control."

Coach David Fizdale gave no indication prior to the game that Burke wouldn't see the floor, though he did later acknowledge that it's a challenge to find time for Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay and Frank Ntilikina in the point guard rotation. "Not playing any of them is a tough call for me," Fizdale said. "Trey knows he's in my holster. I won't hesitate to use Trey. He's always ready to go and I believe in Trey." A team in the Knicks' position having an ever-changing rotation isn't all that uncommon, though in Burke's specific case, it was a bit surprising that he didn't see the floor even after Ntilikina fouled out with over five minutes left in the game. Given how Fizdale has handled his rotation to date, it's difficult to assert whether Burke, who played at least 20 minutes in each of the previous two games, can be counted on for a consistent role night-to-night.