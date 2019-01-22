Knicks' Trey Burke: Off injury report

Burke (illness) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Burke was inactive in Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder, but that may have had more to do with his status as a non-rotation player than any concern about his health. Now third on the depth chart at point guard, Burke isn't in line to see meaningful minutes anytime soon, though he may at least dress for Wednesday's contest. With center Luke Kornet (ankle) sitting out Wednesday and expected to remain out a couple of weeks, there will at least be one more active spot available for the Knicks than usual.