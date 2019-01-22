Knicks' Trey Burke: Off injury report
Burke (illness) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Burke was inactive in Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder, but that may have had more to do with his status as a non-rotation player than any concern about his health. Now third on the depth chart at point guard, Burke isn't in line to see meaningful minutes anytime soon, though he may at least dress for Wednesday's contest. With center Luke Kornet (ankle) sitting out Wednesday and expected to remain out a couple of weeks, there will at least be one more active spot available for the Knicks than usual.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.