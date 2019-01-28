Knicks' Trey Burke: Offers lift after Ntilikina's exit
Burke tallied 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one rebound across 23 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 106-97 loss to the Heat.
In the wake of Emmanuel Mudiay's (shoulder) multi-week injury, Burke re-entered the rotation with a bang in the Knicks' previous game Friday against the Nuggets, pouring in a team-high 25 points. Burke continued to bring the offense Sunday and saw his fantasy outlook take a turn for the better after starting point guard Frank Ntilikina exited with a groin strain during the contest. Ntilikina didn't travel to Charlotte for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Hornets and could be at risk of missing additional time beyond that, so Burke could be set for at least a short-term deployment in the starting five. Burke makes for a worthy pickup with the Knicks set to begin a four-game week.
