Knicks' Trey Burke: Plays 13 minutes in return
Burke played 13 minutes off the bench Sunday against the Pacers after missing the previous six games.
Burke returned from a sprained knee and hit just one of his seven field goal attempts, though he did add four rebounds, three assists and a steal. For now, Emmanuel Mudiay appears to have a hold on the starting point guard job, though the Knicks' rotation has been as unpredictable as any in the league, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Burke works his way back into the lineup at some point in the near future.
