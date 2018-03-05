Knicks' Trey Burke: Pours in 11 off bench Sunday

Burke tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 loss to the Kings.

Burke continues to generate solid production as a reserve, as he's now racked up five straight double-digit scoring efforts. The 25-year-old boosted his assists back up as well after only dishing out a pair of dimes on Friday against the Clippers, and with a 50.0 percent showing from the field, he's now shot at least 45.5 percent in the aforementioned five-game sample. Burke is currently outperforming position mates Emmanuel Mudiay and Frank Ntilikina across the stat sheet at present, although it appears that he'll continue to come off the bench due to the offensive juice he provides the second unit.