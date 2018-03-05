Knicks' Trey Burke: Pours in 11 off bench Sunday
Burke tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 loss to the Kings.
Burke continues to generate solid production as a reserve, as he's now racked up five straight double-digit scoring efforts. The 25-year-old boosted his assists back up as well after only dishing out a pair of dimes on Friday against the Clippers, and with a 50.0 percent showing from the field, he's now shot at least 45.5 percent in the aforementioned five-game sample. Burke is currently outperforming position mates Emmanuel Mudiay and Frank Ntilikina across the stat sheet at present, although it appears that he'll continue to come off the bench due to the offensive juice he provides the second unit.
More News
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 18 off bench Monday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 26 points in 26 minutes•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores team-high 26 points Thursday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Could see increased minutes down the stretch•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 12 points Thursday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...