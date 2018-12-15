Knicks' Trey Burke: Probable for Sunday

Burke (knee) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Burke has a strong chance of returning from his six-game absence Sunday, which has been the result of a sprained right knee. Assuming he's cleared to play, we may learn more following morning shootaround regarding his potential role during his first game back. While he's been out, Emmanuel Mudiay has stepped in, averaging 29.5 fantasy points in games Burke has missed. The two may battle for minutes moving forward.