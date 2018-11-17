Knicks' Trey Burke: Provides spark off bench with 24 points
Burke produced 24 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), a rebound, and assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Friday's 129-124 loss to the Pelicans.
Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay and Alonzo Trier have been stewards of the Knicks' backcourt with varying levels of success, although they've all fared better than Frank Ntilikina, who's failed to live up to expectations and appears to be relegated to the bench until further notice. While Burke was red-hot from the floor on Friday, it's a bit of a crap-shoot in determining which guard will have the better evening. Burke's role is especially confusing, as he's been slotted as a DNP-CD three times this month. The former first-round pick out of Michigan has the goods when he gets an opportunity, but his future is uncertain in his third year with the Knicks.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.