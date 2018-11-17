Knicks' Trey Burke: Provides spark off bench with 24 points

Burke produced 24 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), a rebound, and assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Friday's 129-124 loss to the Pelicans.

Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay and Alonzo Trier have been stewards of the Knicks' backcourt with varying levels of success, although they've all fared better than Frank Ntilikina, who's failed to live up to expectations and appears to be relegated to the bench until further notice. While Burke was red-hot from the floor on Friday, it's a bit of a crap-shoot in determining which guard will have the better evening. Burke's role is especially confusing, as he's been slotted as a DNP-CD three times this month. The former first-round pick out of Michigan has the goods when he gets an opportunity, but his future is uncertain in his third year with the Knicks.