Knicks' Trey Burke: Questionable Monday

Burke is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Burke has apparently come down with the bug and, as a result, missed practice Sunday. If the Michigan product needs at least one game to recover, it shouldn't hurt the Knicks all that much though, especially since Burke has recently fallen out of the rotation anyways.

