Knicks' Trey Burke: Remains out Friday

Burke (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The hope was that Burke could return at some point during the Knicks' current road trip, but it was a long shot that he would be cleared prior to Friday's contest. As a result, Burke's last chance to play before the team returns home will be Sunday against the Pacers.

