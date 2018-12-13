Knicks' Trey Burke: Remains out Friday
Burke (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
The hope was that Burke could return at some point during the Knicks' current road trip, but it was a long shot that he would be cleared prior to Friday's contest. As a result, Burke's last chance to play before the team returns home will be Sunday against the Pacers.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.