Knicks' Trey Burke: Role remains unknown

Coach David Fizdale said that he's yet to decide which point guard will start Wednesday's season opener against the Hawks, John Healy of SNY reports. "I am definitely undecided going into the first game," Fizdale said. "I don't feel a deadline for game one like everybody else does"

The second part of Fizdale's quote implies that the first-year head coach could continue to experiment with a few different options through the early weeks of the season, as the Knicks feel little pressure to settle on a defined rotation. "We're not the Warriors or Houston or somebody where we have to know who we are," Fizdale continued. "We've still got a lot to figure out. We've still got a lot of guys we're evaluating, figuring out how they fit into the puzzle." Burke is certainly in the mix at point guard, and he's spent the preseason auditioning for the starting job alongside Frank Ntilikina, Emmanuel Mudiay and, to a lesser degree, Ron Baker. It was Baker who got the nod in Friday's preseason finale, but prior to that game he'd been on the outside of the rotation looking in. Burke had nine points and three assists in 21 minutes of action, while Ntilikina finished with nine points, five assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes. The Knicks may not announced a starter until close to tip-off Wednesday, but Burke and Ntilikina figure to split minutes relatively evenly -- with Mudiay also likely to see opportunities -- regardless of who's on the floor to begin the game.