Knicks' Trey Burke: Ruled out Monday

Burke (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Wizards, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Burke was forced to exit Saturday's game early after suffering a right knee sprain. X-rays ruled out any structural damage, so the injury doesn't seem to be anything too significant. Burke's next opportunity to play would be Thursday against Boston, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time. Burke's absence should open the door for Frank Ntilikina to see some more playing time.