Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 12 points Thursday
Burke collected 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 13 minutes in Thursday's 113-88 loss to the Raptors.
Despite the front court being in shambles with injuries for the Knicks, the back court remains solidified with plenty of the options on the roster, limiting Burke to a meager 13 minutes. Despite the lack of run, Burke made his presence felt as the second-highest scorer on the team Thursday, shooting very efficiently, which could earn him more chances with a motley crew of veterans and rookies competing for minutes.
