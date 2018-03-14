Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 16 points Tuesday

Burke scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with three rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Dallas.

After going three straight games with making a single three-pointer, Burke sank 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc for his 16 points from the bench on Tuesday. The guard did not shoot any three-pointers in his last two games, shooting 2-of-8 from three in his previous five games. Despite an injured wrist, Burke did shoot 6-of-9 overall Tuesday as well. Since signing with New York mid-season, he has been a solid contributor from the bench, averaging 10.1 points on a career-best 50.8 percent shooting through 22 games.