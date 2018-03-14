Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 16 points Tuesday
Burke scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with three rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Dallas.
After going three straight games with making a single three-pointer, Burke sank 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc for his 16 points from the bench on Tuesday. The guard did not shoot any three-pointers in his last two games, shooting 2-of-8 from three in his previous five games. Despite an injured wrist, Burke did shoot 6-of-9 overall Tuesday as well. Since signing with New York mid-season, he has been a solid contributor from the bench, averaging 10.1 points on a career-best 50.8 percent shooting through 22 games.
More News
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Will play through sore wrist•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Pours in 11 off bench Sunday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 18 off bench Monday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 26 points in 26 minutes•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores team-high 26 points Thursday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...