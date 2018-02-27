Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 18 off bench Monday

Burke scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-111 loss to the Warriors.

He continues to emerge as the Knicks' sixth man, and Burke is now averaging 23.3 points, 6.3 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in three games since the All-Star break. It's a small sample, but on a team desperate for all the offense it can get, Burke will see plenty of action as long as he's producing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories