Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 18 off bench Monday
Burke scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-111 loss to the Warriors.
He continues to emerge as the Knicks' sixth man, and Burke is now averaging 23.3 points, 6.3 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in three games since the All-Star break. It's a small sample, but on a team desperate for all the offense it can get, Burke will see plenty of action as long as he's producing.
