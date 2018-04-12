Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 19 points in 42 minutes

Burke scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed five rebounds, dished nine assists and snatched three steals across 42 minutes Wednesday in New York's win over Cleveland.

Burke enjoyed a resurgence with the Knicks in year five of his NBA career after it appeared that he might wash out of the league following a less-than-stellar 2016-17 season with Washington. After joining the Knicks in mid-January Burke took some time to get his legs back under him. It wasn't until after the All-Star Break that he started being a consistent difference-maker and a valuable fantasy asset. Burke averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds over 23 games after the break, providing the Knicks with a steady presence at the point guard position while offering fantasy owners some amazing value on the waiver wire.