Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 26 points in 26 minutes

Burke accounted for 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists and one steal in 26 minutes Saturday as the Knicks fell to the Celtics.

Burke duplicated his season-high scoring performance from Thursday's matchup against Orlando. He has been a plus-player during his short stint with the Knicks. Although the minutes are inconsistent, he produces when given the chance. The Michigan product could be a valuable fantasy asset moving forward if coach Jeff Hornacek continues to give him the opportunity.