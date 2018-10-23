Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores season-high 19 in loss to Bucks
Burke scored 19 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in only 22 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to the Bucks.
It was his best scoring performance of the young season, although curiously, it came on a night that he ceded a lot of court time to Damyean Dotson. Burke had played 30 minutes in each of the last two games, so whether the reduced workload was just a one-game aberration or was a sign that Knicks coach David Fizdale is attempting to improve Burke's efficiency by reining in his minutes remains to be seen.
