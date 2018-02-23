Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores team-high 26 points Thursday

Burke tallied 26 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Magic.

Coach Jeff Hornacek said Burke could be in like for more minutes coming out of the break, and that certainly was the case the first game out, as Burke received 30 minutes off the bench Thursday night. Hornacek is trying to evaluate all three of his point guards in a lost season, so all should see plenty of time going forward, with Burke's strong outing putting him in contention for the starting role and the most minutes of the three.