Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores team-high 26 points Thursday
Burke tallied 26 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Magic.
Coach Jeff Hornacek said Burke could be in like for more minutes coming out of the break, and that certainly was the case the first game out, as Burke received 30 minutes off the bench Thursday night. Hornacek is trying to evaluate all three of his point guards in a lost season, so all should see plenty of time going forward, with Burke's strong outing putting him in contention for the starting role and the most minutes of the three.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...