Knicks' Trey Burke: Signs with Knicks

Burke (hip) signed a contract with the Knicks on Sunday.

The terms of Burke's contract were not disclosed. He averaged 26.6 points and 5.4 assists per game with the G-League Westerchester Knicks this season but doesn't project to see much run with NBA squad, as he's firmly behind Jarrett Jack and Frank Ntilikina on the point guard depth chart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories