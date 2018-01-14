Knicks' Trey Burke: Signs with Knicks
Burke (hip) signed a contract with the Knicks on Sunday.
The terms of Burke's contract were not disclosed. He averaged 26.6 points and 5.4 assists per game with the G-League Westerchester Knicks this season but doesn't project to see much run with NBA squad, as he's firmly behind Jarrett Jack and Frank Ntilikina on the point guard depth chart.
