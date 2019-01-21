Knicks' Trey Burke: Sits out with illness

Burke (illness) was inactive for Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder.

Prior to falling ill, Burke had lost his spot as the second-string point guard to Frank Ntilikina. As such, it's likely he would have been excluded from coach David Fizdale's rotation or have been relegated to playing garbage-time minutes if he was healthy enough to play. Burke will turn his focus to shaking off the illness in advance of Wednesday's game against the Rockets.