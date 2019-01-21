Knicks' Trey Burke: Sits out with illness

Burke (illness) was inactive for Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder.

Prior to falling ill, Burke had lost his spot as the second-string point guard to Frank Ntilikina. As such, it's likely he would have been excluded from coach David Fizdale's rotation or have been relegated to playing garbage-time minutes if he was healthy enough to play. Burke will turn his focus to shaking off the illness in advance of Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

More News
Our Latest Stories