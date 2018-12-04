Knicks' Trey Burke: Slated for weekend re-evaluation
Burke (knee) has begun rehab and will be examined again sometime over the weekend to determine his status moving forward.
Burke suffered a right knee sprain during Saturday's contest against Milwaukee, and he's expected to miss at least a few more games because of the injury. It's unclear as to exactly how long he'll be out, but expect the 26-year-old to remain sidelined at least until Saturday's matchup with Brooklyn.
