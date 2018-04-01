Knicks' Trey Burke: Spectacular double-double in Saturday's loss
Burke registered 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Pistons.
Burke has been a revelation since he started seeing extended minutes on a consistent basis in late February, as he's now scored in double digits in 15 of his last 18 games. He also posted double-doubles in two of his last three, and he's shot at least Saturday's 41.2 percent in 11 consecutive contests, as well. With his role as a primary ball handler and ability to contribute consistently in multiple categories, he's paying off in spades for those savvy enough to nab him earlier in the season.
