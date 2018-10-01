Knicks' Trey Burke: Starting preseason opener

Burke will start Monday's preseason opener against the Wizards, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Coach David Fizdale made it clear that Monday's lineup is not an indication of who might start on opening night, but it's nonetheless a window into the first year coach's thinking. Burke will primarily compete with Frank Ntilikina for the starting point guard spot, and while Ntilikina is more intriguing long-term option, Burke had somewhat of a resurgent 2017-18 season, with a few notable performances later in the year.