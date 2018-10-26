Knicks' Trey Burke: To come off bench Friday

Burke isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Golden State, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Burke was named the starting point guard to begin the season, but the Knicks will try Frank Ntilikina at the point against the Warriors. It doesn't appear as though this is a permanent change, so Burke may draw the start in New York's next contest Monday versus Brooklyn.

More News
Our Latest Stories