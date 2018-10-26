Knicks' Trey Burke: To come off bench Friday
Burke isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Golden State, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Burke was named the starting point guard to begin the season, but the Knicks will try Frank Ntilikina at the point against the Warriors. It doesn't appear as though this is a permanent change, so Burke may draw the start in New York's next contest Monday versus Brooklyn.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times