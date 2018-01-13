Knicks' Trey Burke: To sign with New York

Burke will sign a contract with the Knicks on Sunday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The Knicks recently waived guard Ramon Sessions to make room on the roster for Burke. The specifics of the contract are unclear, but it's possible he sees some run at the NBA level considering his impressive efforts in the G-League. There, he's averaged 26.6 points (48.8 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three), 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals across 37.0 minutes per appearance.