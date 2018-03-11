Knicks' Trey Burke: Will play through sore wrist

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said Sunday that Burke is dealing with some soreness in his right wrist, but the guard will continue playing through the issue, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

The injury may explain why Burke has produced only eight points the past two games while shooting 4-for-18 from the field, spelling an end to a productive five-game run during which he averaged 18.6 points per contest on 51.9 percent shooting. It looks like Burke will remain a part of the rotation Sunday against the Raptors and for the foreseeable future, but he'll need to display more reliable shooting in the games to come before he can be activated with much confidence in most fantasy settings.