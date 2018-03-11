Knicks' Trey Burke: Will play through sore wrist
Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said Sunday that Burke is dealing with some soreness in his right wrist, but the guard will continue playing through the issue, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The injury may explain why Burke has produced only eight points the past two games while shooting 4-for-18 from the field, spelling an end to a productive five-game run during which he averaged 18.6 points per contest on 51.9 percent shooting. It looks like Burke will remain a part of the rotation Sunday against the Raptors and for the foreseeable future, but he'll need to display more reliable shooting in the games to come before he can be activated with much confidence in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Pours in 11 off bench Sunday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 18 off bench Monday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores 26 points in 26 minutes•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Scores team-high 26 points Thursday•
-
Knicks' Trey Burke: Could see increased minutes down the stretch•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...