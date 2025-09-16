The Knicks signed Jemison to a two-way contract Tuesday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

After being waived by the Lakers on July 21, the 24-year-old center has been given another shot on the NBA level, helping bolster his new squad's frontcourt for the 2025-26 campaign. The UAB product made 22 regular-season appearances with Los Angeles, averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, shooting 61.9 percent from the field.