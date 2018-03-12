Knicks' Troy Williams: 10-day contract set to expire

Williams' 10-day deal with the Knicks is set to expire Monday, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

While Begley speculates that the Knicks will keep Williams around for the rest of the season, the team is yet to officially comment on his status, so for now consider the 23-year-old questionable to be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Mavs. Williams has appeared in each of the last eight games since signing his first 10-day contract with the Knicks coming out of the All-Star break, and he registered a season-high 18 points in Friday's loss to Milwaukee.