Knicks' Troy Williams: Leads bench with 11 in Monday's win
Williams scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-92 win over the Bulls.
Five different members of the Knicks' second unit played 20 or more minutes, but Williams was the only one to score in double digits. The 23-year-old forward has seen at least 20 minutes in four of his last five contests, averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 boards in those games, and he should continue seeing an increased workload down the stretch as the Knicks evaluate whether he has a place on their 2018-19 roster.
More News
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Plays 23 minutes in victory•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Signs two-year extension with Knicks•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: 10-day contract set to expire•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Scores season-high 18 in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Will sign to 10-day contract with Knicks•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Let go by Houston•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...