Knicks' Troy Williams: Leads bench with 11 in Monday's win

Williams scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-92 win over the Bulls.

Five different members of the Knicks' second unit played 20 or more minutes, but Williams was the only one to score in double digits. The 23-year-old forward has seen at least 20 minutes in four of his last five contests, averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 boards in those games, and he should continue seeing an increased workload down the stretch as the Knicks evaluate whether he has a place on their 2018-19 roster.