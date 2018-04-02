Knicks' Troy Williams: Out for season with fractured jaw

Williams fractured his jaw in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Pistons and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.

Williams becomes the fourth Knicks player to be shut down for the season, joining Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Ron Baker (shoulder) and Joakim Noah (coach's decision). Since joining New York in late February, Williams has emerged as a key rotation player for head coach Jeff Hornacek, averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 17.1 minutes per game over 17 contests with the club. His absence should open up more playing time for the likes of Lance Thomas, Damyean Dotson and Luke Kornet.