Knicks' Troy Williams: Pitches in 11 points in Saturday start
Williams registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Pistons.
The second-year pro has been providing some serviceable scoring production off the bench on occasion, and he acquitted himself well in his opportunity with the first unit Saturday. Williams wrapped up March -- his most productive month of the season -- with six double-digit scoring efforts and averages of 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds across 18.4 minutes. With the Knicks having nothing to play for over the last few games of the season, it's conceivable Williams continues to draw starts.
More News
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Will start vs. Pistons•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Leads bench with 11 in Monday's win•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Plays 23 minutes in victory•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Signs two-year extension with Knicks•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: 10-day contract set to expire•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Scores season-high 18 in Friday's loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...