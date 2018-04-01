Knicks' Troy Williams: Pitches in 11 points in Saturday start

Williams registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Pistons.

The second-year pro has been providing some serviceable scoring production off the bench on occasion, and he acquitted himself well in his opportunity with the first unit Saturday. Williams wrapped up March -- his most productive month of the season -- with six double-digit scoring efforts and averages of 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds across 18.4 minutes. With the Knicks having nothing to play for over the last few games of the season, it's conceivable Williams continues to draw starts.