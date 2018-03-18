Knicks' Troy Williams: Plays 23 minutes in victory

Williams had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), and four rebounds across 23 minutes in Saturday's 124-101 victory over the Hornets.

Williams, like the rest of the bench, saw some additional playing time Saturday. After recently signing a new contract with the Knicks, Williams once again provided some nice offense off the bench. In limited minutes so far this season, he has shown that he can put the ball in the basket but fails to produce in any other category. He is best left on the waivers in most leagues at this stage.