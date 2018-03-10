Knicks' Troy Williams: Scores season-high 18 in Friday's loss
Williams scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks.
Both the points and minutes were season highs for Williams, who has seen a small but steady role on the Knicks' second unit since signing with the club in February. Tim Hardaway is locked in as the starting small forward, but if Williams can continue to produce when he gets a chance, he could begin to cut into Michael Beasley's court time.
More News
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Will sign to 10-day contract with Knicks•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Let go by Houston•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Leads scoring charge for G League squad•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Will stay with Rockets•
-
Troy Williams: To be released by Rockets•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...