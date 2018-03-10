Knicks' Troy Williams: Scores season-high 18 in Friday's loss

Williams scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks.

Both the points and minutes were season highs for Williams, who has seen a small but steady role on the Knicks' second unit since signing with the club in February. Tim Hardaway is locked in as the starting small forward, but if Williams can continue to produce when he gets a chance, he could begin to cut into Michael Beasley's court time.