Knicks' Troy Williams: Signs two-year extension with Knicks
Williams signed a two-year contract with the Knicks on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports. The deal includes partial guarantees for the 2018-19 season.
Williams' second 10-day contract was set to expire in the immediate future, but the Knicks were comfortable committing to him for the rest of the season rather than releasing him. With partial guarantees in 2018-19, Williams will likely need to have a strong training camp in order to make the team's final roster. In eight games with the Knicks so far, Williams has averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 13.9 minutes, and should continue to provide depth off the bench.
