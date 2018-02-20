Knicks' Troy Williams: Will sign to 10-day contract with Knicks

Williams will sign a 10-day contract with the Knicks, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Williams was released by the Rockets last week after making just four appearances for the team. He's spent most of the season playing for the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he posted averages of 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 29.1 minutes per game. Williams could see some time with the Knicks, as they are out of contention and will likely rely on younger players for the rest of the season.