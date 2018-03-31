Knicks' Troy Williams: Will start vs. Pistons
Williams is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Williams will move into the lineup at small forward, while coach Jeff Hornacek shifts Lance Thomas to the bench. Williams played 22 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia, finishing with five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
