Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New York assigned Kolek to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.
Kolek has been a fringe rotation player for New York early on, so this move is an effort to keep him sharp with some extra reps.
