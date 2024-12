The Knicks recalled Kolek from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Friday.

Kolek will return to the NBA club after he tallied 30 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes earlier Friday in Westchester's 116-109 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks. Though he'll be available for the Knicks in Sunday's game against the Magic, Kolek isn't expected to be featured in the rotation.