Kolek chipped in two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, nine assists and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 win over the Mavericks.

Kolek flashed his playmaking upside, recording a career-high nine assists. That makes a total of 17 assists over the past two games, easily the best stretch of his young career. With a similar style to that of TJ McConnell, Kolek is an intriguing long-term prospect. The eventual return of Jalen Brunson from an ankle injury will likely see Kolek removed from the rotation. However, he is someone to watch as an efficient backup option, should the opportunity ever present itself.