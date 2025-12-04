Kolek closed with six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 victory over the Hornets.

Kolek has now played at least 13 minutes in his last three games and in six of his last seven, averaging 5.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks in that span. Kolek has emerged as the team's backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson with Miles McBride sliding in the starting lineup, and will likely continue to hold down this role until Landry Shamet (shoulder) returns from injury.