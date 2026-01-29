Kolek recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 assists and one rebound in 20 minutes Wednesday in the Knicks' 119-92 win over the Raptors.

With just two garbage-time appearances over the Knicks' preceding four games, Kolek had been outside of head coach Mike Brown's rotation of late, but the second-year player resurfaced on the second unit while Miles McBride (ankle) rested for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Starting point guard Jalen Brunson (30 minutes) also had his playing time suppressed a bit while he fought through an illness, which cleared the way for Kolek to see more run than anticipated. Though Kolek came through with a team-leading assist total and committed just three turnovers on the night, he's still likely to drop out of the rotation Friday against the Trail Blazers with the expectation that McBride returns to action.