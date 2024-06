Kolek was selected by the Knicks with the No. 34 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, with the Knicks sending the Trail Blazers future second-round picks to make the selection, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The point guard out of Marquette fill be fighting for backup minutes behind Jalen Brunson. At 6-foot-1, defense is Kolek's weak point. But the Second Team All-American has a diverse offensive skillset, able to score and pass in a variety of ways, including around the basket and from three.